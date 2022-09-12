SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $58.42 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $58.42 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.

SuperFarm Profile

SuperFarm is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com.

Buying and Selling SuperFarm

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperFarm is a cross-chain decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol built to facilitate the launching of new non-fungible tokens (NFTs) without the need for programming. A marketplace and an innovative set of tools allow any project to deploy a farm with its own rules.To learn more about this project, check out our deep dive of SuperFarm.SuperFarm is designed to bring utility to any token by turning it into an NFT farm with no coding required. Thanks to a set of visual tools, users can deploy a new farm with customizable rules and fine-tuned incentives. The farms can easily reward liquidity providers, stimulate long-term stakes, or give access to a project's services through an NFT with utilities.Conceptually, SuperFarm is a comprehensive NFT marketplace. It allows users to create their own NFTs, farm coins for NFTs, create ERC-20 tokens and bind NFTs to videogame items.SUPER is SuperFarm's utility token that is used for governance, fees, staking and NFT drops. The SuperFarm platform launched on March 31, 2021, with NFT Drops and the NFT Launchpad.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SuperFarm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

