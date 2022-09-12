SuperFarm (SUPER) Achieves Market Cap of $58.42 Million

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded up 5.8% against the dollar. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000650 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SuperFarm has a market cap of $58.42 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004494 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004492 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00035494 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00004101 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004489 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,235.49 or 0.99898397 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002298 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00036084 BTC.
SuperFarm Profile
SuperFarm is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 999,998,077 coins and its circulating supply is 403,829,654 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao. The official website for SuperFarm is www.superfarm.com.
Buying and Selling SuperFarm
