Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.
A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Insider Transactions at Superior Plus
In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37.
Superior Plus Stock Performance
Superior Plus Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.
