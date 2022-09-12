Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$13.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPB. CIBC cut their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$13.25 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Insider Transactions at Superior Plus

In related news, insider Marquard & Bahls AG purchased 7,900 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.15 per share, with a total value of C$88,066.83. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36,679,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$408,893,890.37.

Superior Plus Stock Performance

Superior Plus Announces Dividend

SPB stock opened at C$10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.45. The firm has a market cap of C$2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 366.33. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$10.75 and a 12-month high of C$15.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.