Supreme Finance Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $4.04 Million (HYPE)

Supreme Finance (HYPE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Over the last week, Supreme Finance has traded 443.9% higher against the dollar. Supreme Finance has a total market cap of $4.04 million and approximately $715,557.00 worth of Supreme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Supreme Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001363 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.10 or 0.00741816 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00014418 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00018984 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Supreme Finance Coin Profile

Supreme Finance launched on December 15th, 2020. Supreme Finance’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,245,054 coins. Supreme Finance’s official Twitter account is @SupremeFinance2.

Supreme Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Supreme Finance is an adoption-focused DeFi protocol on which it is intended to create a fully-integrated user-friendly platform/service, to connect. Hype (HYPE) will be used as a reward in the form of a portion of the pool's trading fees. “

