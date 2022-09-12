S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SANW opened at $1.21 on Friday. S&W Seed has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 78,509 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in S&W Seed by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,238,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 174,953 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 528,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 191,248 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in S&W Seed by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

