Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) PT Lowered to $185.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 51.35% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.08.

Synaptics Stock Performance

Synaptics stock opened at $122.23 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $129.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.03. Synaptics has a fifty-two week low of $108.51 and a fifty-two week high of $299.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $476.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synaptics will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Synaptics news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.58, for a total value of $534,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,256.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $1,122,492.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,728.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Synaptics by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,458 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Synaptics in the 4th quarter valued at about $544,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in shares of Synaptics by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synaptics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

See Also

