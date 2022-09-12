SYNC Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $62.00 (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. During the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SYNC Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0116 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular exchanges. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $62.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network launched on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,949,053 coins and its circulating supply is 115,991,230 coins. SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com. SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SYNC Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens.The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

