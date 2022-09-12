Synthetify One Day Volume Reaches $85,787.00 (SNY)

Synthetify (SNY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Synthetify has a total market cap of $822,946.78 and approximately $85,787.00 worth of Synthetify was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetify has traded up 1% against the dollar. One Synthetify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.04 or 0.00743179 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00014244 BTC.

Synthetify Profile

Synthetify’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,625,000 coins. Synthetify’s official Twitter account is @synthetify.

Synthetify Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Built on Solana, Synthetify is a Decentralized synthetic assets exchange.Synthetify platform leverages Solana blockchain infrastructure to enable ultimate trading experience with sub-second settlement time.Pyth network provides constant flow of price updates aggregated from the most trusted parties.You can use Synthetify platform on any device. Synthetify does not hold your assets. You always retain full ownership of your account and all your synthetic assets.Telegram | Discord | Github Whitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetify using one of the exchanges listed above.

