Synthetix (SNX) One Day Volume Hits $73.77 Million

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.95 or 0.00013223 BTC on popular exchanges. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $702.89 million and approximately $73.77 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Synthetix has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,339.02 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004540 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00015065 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00051349 BTC.
- Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.40 or 0.00471780 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00005313 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.24 or 0.00063744 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
Synthetix (CRYPTO:SNX) is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 296,283,751 coins and its circulating supply is 237,934,932 coins. Synthetix’s official message board is research.synthetix.io. The official website for Synthetix is www.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Synthetix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Synthetix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synthetix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.