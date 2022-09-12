T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Raised to $178.00 at Raymond James

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TMUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $169.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $145.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. T-Mobile US has a 1 year low of $101.51 and a 1 year high of $148.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.43.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.08 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Callie R. Field sold 6,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total value of $999,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,427 shares in the company, valued at $13,165,488. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares in the company, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 203 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 88.6% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

