TaaS Price Reaches $0.84 on Major Exchanges (TAAS)

TaaS (TAAS) traded 20.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. TaaS has a market capitalization of $6.82 million and $762.00 worth of TaaS was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TaaS has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TaaS coin can now be purchased for $0.84 or 0.00002241 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051332 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $105.82 or 0.00473140 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063571 BTC.

About TaaS

TaaS (TAAS) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2017. TaaS’s total supply is 8,146,001 coins. TaaS’s official website is taas.fund. TaaS’s official Twitter account is @TaaSfund and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TaaS is /r/taasfund.

Buying and Selling TaaS

According to CryptoCompare, “TaaS stands for Token as a Service. It is an investment fund designed to ease the process of investing in blockchain markets. TaaS will be an active player across blockchain markets, investing in cryptocurrencies and tokens. The TAAS tokens are built on a profit-sharing Ethereum smart contract. Every 3 months, a designated smart contract will disperse 50% of TaaS fund profits, equally spread out over the number of outstanding tokens. Intuitively, it implies that investors with a larger share of tokens will receive a higher return. _________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________ The TaaS team has come to the decision to terminate Token-as-a-Service and distribute assets to token owners, and move over to developing new products and services, which they will present to the Community in due course. Together with the support of the Community, within just 24 months of operation, TaaS exceeded 16.5 million USDT equivalent in quarterly payouts, with an est. 220% ROI. Token-as-a-Service instrument fulfilled its objective to play a pioneering role in the development of blockchain ecosystem, increase technology adoption, and develop market tools and knowledge base. During the course of a journey, we supported over 35 early stage projects. With a goal to maximize utility of every TaaS member involved, Taas have decided to distribute assets to token owners. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TaaS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TaaS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TaaS using one of the exchanges listed above.

