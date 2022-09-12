Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND) Stock Holdings Increased by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P.

Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 365.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184,347 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. owned about 0.56% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TWND. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,628,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after purchasing an additional 539,416 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Tailwind Acquisition by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 669,206 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 812,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 19,605 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Tailwind Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $7,761,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 15.5% during the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 692,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,855,000 after acquiring an additional 92,761 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tailwind Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWND opened at $10.01 on Monday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $10.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

Tailwind Acquisition Company Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

