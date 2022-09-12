Tap (XTP) Price Up 74.1% Over Last Week

Tap (XTP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. Tap has a market cap of $536,273.76 and approximately $630.00 worth of Tap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tap coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Tap has traded 74.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tap Coin Profile

Tap was first traded on December 18th, 2019. Tap’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,231,911,016 coins. Tap’s official message board is medium.com/stp-network/tap-xtp-listed-on-bittrex-global-9f91b457996d. The official website for Tap is www.tap.global. Tap’s official Twitter account is @tapofficial1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tap is https://reddit.com/r/TAP_Official.

Buying and Selling Tap

According to CryptoCompare, “Tap offers one-stop services for cryptocurrency participants and aims to remove financial boundaries by supporting connections with banks and exchanges. After depositing fiat currency into the TAP app, users can trade various cryptocurrencies on various exchanges using one app and a single KYC process. Users can also send any crypto asset to anyone in the world for free and the asset can be used by the recipient instantly.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

