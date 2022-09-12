Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Tarena International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU opened at $7.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Tarena International has a one year low of $1.46 and a one year high of $8.25. The firm has a market cap of $82.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.95 and a beta of -0.71.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $96.87 million during the quarter.

Tarena International Company Profile

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes under the Tarena brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Adult Professional Education and Childhood & Adolescent Quality Education Services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.