Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
NYSE TARO opened at $33.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $70.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taro Pharmaceutical Industries
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 71.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 308.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 141.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. 11.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. The company also develops and manufactures active pharmaceutical ingredients primarily for use in its finished dosage form products.
