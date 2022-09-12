Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Taylor Wimpey (OTCMKTS:TWODF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TWODF. HSBC lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

Taylor Wimpey Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TWODF opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Taylor Wimpey has a one year low of $1.27 and a one year high of $2.40.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. It builds and delivers various homes and communities, including apartments to six-bedroom houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is based in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.