TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.82.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$76.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 1.9 %

TRP stock opened at $48.57 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.96. The company has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57. TC Energy has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.38.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TC Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 36.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in TC Energy by 29.2% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,691,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 607,659 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in TC Energy by 63.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,434 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in TC Energy by 7.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,836,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $503,376,000 after purchasing an additional 649,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,582,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,617,000 after buying an additional 128,589 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TC Energy

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.