TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of TC Energy Co. (TSE:TRP – Get Rating) (NYSE:TRP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$70.42.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC raised shares of TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$73.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. CSFB lowered their target price on TC Energy from C$80.00 to C$74.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TC Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

TC Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

TRP stock opened at C$63.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$65.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.08. TC Energy has a 52 week low of C$57.71 and a 52 week high of C$74.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$64.02 billion and a PE ratio of 19.71.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Rating ) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.36 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy will post 4.3200001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.28%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total transaction of C$60,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$130,206.06. In other news, Director Robert C. Jacobucci bought 1,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$62.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$98,815.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$315,895.90. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$63.92, for a total value of C$60,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$130,206.06. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,145 shares of company stock worth $326,928.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Articles

