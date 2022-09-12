TD Securities Cuts Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) Price Target to C$3.00

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a reduce rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRZ. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Transat A.T. from C$3.75 to C$2.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get Transat A.T. alerts:

Transat A.T. Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$3.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.21 and a 200-day moving average of C$4.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40. Transat A.T. has a 12-month low of C$2.80 and a 12-month high of C$5.88. The firm has a market cap of C$116.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.25.

About Transat A.T.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Transat A.T. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transat A.T. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.