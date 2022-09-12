Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock Position Reduced by Scholtz & Company LLC

Scholtz & Company LLC lessened its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,109 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Teledyne Technologies comprises 2.1% of Scholtz & Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 129,357.1% during the 1st quarter. Ironbridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,055 shares during the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $709,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,798 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,631,000 after purchasing an additional 4,343 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TDY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $445.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. TheStreet raised Teledyne Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $520.00 to $472.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 2.0 %

TDY opened at $387.65 on Monday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $344.66 and a 12 month high of $493.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $410.86.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.05. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 12.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

