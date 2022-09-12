Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) PT Set at €3.09 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €3.09 ($3.15) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on O2D. set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. HSBC set a €2.50 ($2.55) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.53 ($2.58) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Telefónica Deutschland Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.45 ($2.50) on Friday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1 year low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 1 year high of €3.03 ($3.09). The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €2.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is €2.70. The company has a market cap of $7.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45.

Telefónica Deutschland Company Profile

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

