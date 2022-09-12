Tellor Market Capitalization Achieves $28.98 Million (TRB)

Tellor (TRB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 12th. Tellor has a market cap of $28.98 million and $20.20 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can currently be bought for approximately $17.01 or 0.00076212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tellor has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004480 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00035736 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004146 BTC.
- Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- HEX (HEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000182 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004479 BTC.
- Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,272.03 or 0.99769370 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002291 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00035888 BTC.
Tellor Profile
Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 2,388,408 coins and its circulating supply is 1,703,442 coins. Tellor’s official website is tellor.io. Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor.
Tellor Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
