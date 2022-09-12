Teloscoin (TELOS) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $431.00

Teloscoin (TELOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 12th. Teloscoin has a market capitalization of $523,056.75 and approximately $431.00 worth of Teloscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Teloscoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Teloscoin has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00095811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00070329 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022450 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001434 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00030921 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00007607 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Teloscoin Profile

Teloscoin (TELOS) uses the hashing algorithm. Teloscoin’s total supply is 167,400,184 coins and its circulating supply is 167,399,821 coins. The Reddit community for Teloscoin is /r/TelosCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Teloscoin’s official Twitter account is @teloscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Teloscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Transcendece combines an open-source, decentralized blockchain with existing services like AmiCloud and the indieGO-Appstore. All of them accept the Transcendence Network Token called Telos. The longterm plan is to move the cloud-storage and cloud-computing aspects of the closed source software to the open-source blockchain.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Teloscoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Teloscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Teloscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

