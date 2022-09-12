TEN Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $504,495.89 (TENFI)

TEN (TENFI) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 12th. One TEN coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0095 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. TEN has a market capitalization of $504,495.89 and approximately $11,682.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, TEN has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

TENFI is a coin. It was first traded on June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 76,780,559 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

