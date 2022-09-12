Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Stake Cut by Glenview Capital Management LLC

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,381,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946,065 shares during the quarter. Tenet Healthcare accounts for about 11.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned approximately 5.92% of Tenet Healthcare worth $548,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare in the first quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THC opened at $61.97 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $92.65. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.61.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 45.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 36,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $2,410,378.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,199,196.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 7,439 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total transaction of $468,061.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,362 shares in the company, valued at $2,162,057.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens raised their target price on Tenet Healthcare to $73.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $110.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $113.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

