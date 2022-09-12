TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Holdings in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IOACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $114,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC purchased a new position in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative International Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovative International Acquisition in the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Innovative International Acquisition during the first quarter worth $46,000.

Innovative International Acquisition Stock Down 19.8 %

NASDAQ IOACW opened at $0.05 on Monday. Innovative International Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.

Innovative International Acquisition Profile

Innovative International Acquisition Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on business combination targets in the following industries, consumer technology, healthcare, information technology services, and enterprise software as a service.

