TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires New Position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,997,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.04% of Perception Capital Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $200,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the first quarter worth $250,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new position in Perception Capital Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PCCT opened at $10.14 on Monday. Perception Capital Corp. II has a 1-year low of $9.82 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.04.

About Perception Capital Corp. II

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

