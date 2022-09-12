TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Acquires Shares of 250,000 Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:LGST – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.52% of Semper Paratus Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LGST. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,964,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Semper Paratus Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,995,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $250,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Semper Paratus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $489,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LGST opened at $10.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Semper Paratus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.38.

Semper Paratus Acquisition Company Profile

Semper Paratus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the transportation, supply chain, and logistics industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

