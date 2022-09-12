TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $2.47 Million in BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BIOS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,470,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.85% of BioPlus Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIOS. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $247,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in BioPlus Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in BioPlus Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $247,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of BioPlus Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Get BioPlus Acquisition alerts:

BioPlus Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOS opened at $10.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94. BioPlus Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.14.

BioPlus Acquisition Profile

BioPlus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences industry. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioPlus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioPlus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.