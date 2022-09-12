TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Invests $3.97 Million in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACAB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,969,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 5.33% of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACAB. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $496,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $1,487,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth $2,480,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter worth $2,480,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ACAB opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.99. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $10.02.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Company Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.