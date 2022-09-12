TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $1.50 Million Investment in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LIBY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 1.01% of Liberty Resources Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Liberty Resources Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,372,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Resources Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,763,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Resources Acquisition stock opened at $10.01 on Monday. Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.00.

Liberty Resources Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the oil and gas sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

