TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $373,000 Investment in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Leafly Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFLYW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 286,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in Leafly during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Leafly during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Leafly in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leafly during the 1st quarter valued at $390,000.

Leafly Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ LFLYW opened at $0.24 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.43. Leafly Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $2.48.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc owns and operates an online cannabis information resource for medical marijuana patients and seasoned consumers. The company's platform provides information on cannabis flowers, topicals, edibles, concentrates, and other products; medical dispensaries, recreational stores, and doctors; and strains.

