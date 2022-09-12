TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $40,000 Investment in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at $169,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000.

Get Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Stock Up 14.3 %

ACABW stock opened at $0.08 on Monday. Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09.

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Profile

Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in mobility sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACABW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:ACABW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Coastal Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.