TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New $995,000 Investment in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITAQ – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 2.32% of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITAQ. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth $398,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter worth approximately $737,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the first quarter worth $993,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Tech Acquisitions II during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP purchased a new position in Industrial Tech Acquisitions II in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000.

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ITAQ opened at $10.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.98. Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $10.04.

About Industrial Tech Acquisitions II

Industrial Tech Acquisitions II, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on targets operating in the technology-focused areas, including software, mobile and IoT applications, digital and energy transformation, cloud, and cyber communications, as well as high bandwidth services, including LTE, remote sensing, and 5G communications.

