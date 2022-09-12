TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:PRLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 1.49% of Pearl Holdings Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $977,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,901,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $4,356,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pearl Holdings Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,665,000.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of PRLH stock opened at $10.09 on Monday. Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Pearl Holdings Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring business operating in the lifestyle, health, and wellness and technology sectors.

