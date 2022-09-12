TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Makes New Investment in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.38% of UTA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $394,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $493,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the first quarter worth $616,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in UTA Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

UTA Acquisition Stock Performance

UTAA stock opened at $9.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95. UTA Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $10.31.

UTA Acquisition Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

