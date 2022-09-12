TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:BCSA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.73% of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth approximately $1,645,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter worth $8,992,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I during the first quarter valued at about $5,552,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at about $3,972,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter worth about $248,000. 60.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCSA stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.95. Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I has a one year low of $4.09 and a one year high of $10.58.

Blockchain Coinvestors Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial services, technology, and other sectors of the economy.

