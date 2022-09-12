TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases New Shares in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 675,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Separately, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Revelstone Capital Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000.

Get Revelstone Capital Acquisition alerts:

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RCACW opened at $0.10 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10. Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.35.

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets in the consumer, media, and/or technology markets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Irvine, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCACW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revelstone Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.