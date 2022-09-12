TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 125,000 Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I Corp. (NASDAQ:TGAA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.47% of Target Global Acquisition I as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I during the first quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $973,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new position in Target Global Acquisition I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $990,000. 61.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Target Global Acquisition I Stock Up 0.1 %

TGAA opened at $10.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98. Target Global Acquisition I Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.73 and a 12-month high of $10.04.

Target Global Acquisition I Profile

Target Global Acquisition I Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the consumer internet, mobility, and financial technology sectors.

