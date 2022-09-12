TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Purchases Shares of 91,779 Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 91,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SATLW. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Satellogic during the first quarter worth about $97,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satellogic in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in Satellogic during the first quarter worth $117,000.

Get Satellogic alerts:

Satellogic Stock Down 9.1 %

Shares of SATLW stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.48. Satellogic Inc. has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.14.

Satellogic Profile

Satellogic Inc builds and operates nano satellites for commercial-grade Earth observation in real-time. It offers data streams that are used in decision-making processes for various branches of government, organizations, businesses, and individuals. Its satellites are used for applications in agriculture, pipeline monitoring, critical infrastructure monitoring, disaster response, illegal logging, border patrol, port security, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SATLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Satellogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Satellogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.