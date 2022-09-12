TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $1.99 Million Position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in 7 Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:SVNA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 0.70% of 7 Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVNA. Sona Asset Management US LLC purchased a new stake in 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $298,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 7 Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $309,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 7 Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of 7 Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 7 Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $986,000. 65.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

7 Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of SVNA stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. 7 Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96.

7 Acquisition Company Profile

7 Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

