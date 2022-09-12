TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $2.73 Million Position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 275,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned approximately 9.57% of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $497,000. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth $5,029,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 in the first quarter valued at $2,982,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 668,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,650,000 after buying an additional 269,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the first quarter worth about $2,245,000.

Get Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 alerts:

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCTS opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $10.76.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.