TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes $73,000 Position in Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inspirato during the first quarter worth $5,210,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Inspirato during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Inspirato in the first quarter valued at about $29,000.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato Stock Performance

Shares of ISPOW stock opened at $0.34 on Monday. Inspirato Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58.

About Inspirato

Inspirato Incorporated operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a managed and controlled portfolio of hand-selected vacation options. Its portfolio includes branded luxury vacation homes available exclusively to subscribers and guests. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISPOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.