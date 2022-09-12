TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. (NASDAQ:DRTSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DRTSW. Robotti Robert acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Privium Fund Management B.V. acquired a new position in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the first quarter worth $48,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000.

Shares of DRTSW stock opened at $0.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62. Alpha Tau Medical Ltd. has a twelve month low of $0.34 and a twelve month high of $1.06.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, lung, and prostate cancers.

