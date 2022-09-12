TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned about 0.40% of Cartica Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CITE. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,000,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in Cartica Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,499,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Cartica Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $5,393,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CITE opened at $10.10 on Monday. Cartica Acquisition Corp has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.05.

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

