TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. Takes Position in TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY)

TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TLGY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. owned 0.35% of TLGY Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $12,951,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $4,128,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new stake in shares of TLGY Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,237,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,989,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in TLGY Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,577,000. Institutional investors own 60.68% of the company’s stock.

TLGY Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of TLGY Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Monday. TLGY Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03.

TLGY Acquisition Company Profile

TLGY Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on targets in biopharma or technology enabled business-to-consumer industries worldwide.

