Tenset (10SET) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $432.67 Million

Tenset (10SET) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. Tenset has a total market capitalization of $432.67 million and $124,904.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tenset coin can now be bought for approximately $2.33 or 0.00010414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tenset has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Tenset

Tenset (CRYPTO:10SET) is a N/A coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,908,056 coins. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tenset Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tenset should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

