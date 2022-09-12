TenUp (TUP) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.54 Million

TenUp (TUP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. TenUp has a market capitalization of $1.54 million and $100,833.00 worth of TenUp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenUp coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0489 or 0.00000219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, TenUp has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get TenUp alerts:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004477 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004476 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002270 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $166.15 or 0.00743709 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014387 BTC.

TenUp Coin Profile

TenUp was first traded on December 10th, 2018. TenUp’s total supply is 191,999,985 coins and its circulating supply is 31,524,012 coins. The official website for TenUp is tenup.io. TenUp’s official Twitter account is @TenupNation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TenUp

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenup smart is a project initiated to launch MetaVerse solutions by Pakistani crypto influencer Waqar Zaka in collaboration with NED University of Engineering & Technology Pakistan.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenUp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenUp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TenUp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TenUp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TenUp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.