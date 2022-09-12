Terracoin (TRC) Price Hits $0.0145 on Major Exchanges

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 12th. One Terracoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0145 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Terracoin has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $333,708.50 and approximately $731.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.27 or 0.00592530 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00249589 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00051655 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00004904 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00008824 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin (TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terracoin’s official message board is medium.com/@clockuniverse. Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io.

Buying and Selling Terracoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine.It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin.The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent..online.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.