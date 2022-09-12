Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Terran Orbital Co. (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

A number of brokerages have commented on LLAP. B. Riley began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Terran Orbital Stock Down 1.7 %

LLAP stock opened at $4.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.37. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $3.63 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Terran Orbital

In other Terran Orbital news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 6,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total transaction of $31,177.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,089,303 shares in the company, valued at $4,912,756.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 123,368 shares of company stock worth $610,608.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Point Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,181,000. Lockheed Martin Corp bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Terran Orbital during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.