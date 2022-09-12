Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Research Coverage Started at B. Riley

Equities research analysts at B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Terran Orbital from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Terran Orbital in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Terran Orbital in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Terran Orbital currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.40.

LLAP opened at $4.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.37. Terran Orbital has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

In other news, major shareholder Beach Point Capital Management sold 11,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.05, for a total transaction of $55,943.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,102,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,565,423.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 123,368 shares of company stock valued at $610,608 over the last quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter worth $151,181,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Lockheed Martin Corp acquired a new stake in Terran Orbital in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,857,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Francisco Partners Management LP acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at $36,097,000. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures, owns, and operates satellites and related space-based solutions that provide earth observation, data and analytics to defense, intelligence, civil, and commercial end users in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions.

